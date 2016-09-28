An 8-year-old boy drowned in a well after an accidental fall in Kaveripattinam on Tuesday. The victim Ajithkumar (8), son of

Vijayalakshmi and Subramani, residents of Modukottai village in Sandapuram Panchayat here, was playing with his two siblings when he

apparently slipped and fell into a neighbourhood well. According to sources, his two siblings, unaware of this, continued to look for their brother and later informed their parents. A search was launched, until

Ajithkumar’s body was found the well. Kaveripattinam police were alerted

and the body was recovered from the well.