A three-year-old boy, native of Narayanapalayam in Tiruchengode, died of fever on Monday.

R. Harish alias Hariharasudan was taken to Government Hospital in Tiruchengode.

However, doctors referred the boy to Salem Government Hospital. His father Rathinasamy admitted him to GH in Tharamangalam. But the boy died on Monday.

Residents said that many were suffering from fever in the village and were admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem. They alleged that due to lack of drainage facility in their village, sewage water flows on the road causing sanitation issue.

Also, they said that in the absence of public toilets, villagers defecate in the open paving way for spread of diseases.

They urged the departments concerned to carry out preventive measures in their village.