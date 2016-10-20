A nine-year-old boy died from a snake bite here on Wednesday.

According to SIPCOT police, the victim, identified as Sundaresan, was bitten by a snake as he was lying on the floor in his grandmother’s house.

The incident occured when his grandmother had been grazing her cattle outside.

He subsequently fell ill and was rushed to a private hospital in Ranipet, where he was declared brought dead.

The victim, along with his four-year-old brother, had been residing in their grandmother’s house at Thendral Nagar in C.K. Rajapuram.

They were staying with her after their mother passed away.