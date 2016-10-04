NEW CONTENT: Students receive textbooks for the next term at a Corporation School in Erode on Monday.- PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

The school education department carried out the process of supplying textbooks and notebooks to students of government schools free-of-cost on Monday, for use during the second term.

Textbooks and notebooks were provided to students for levels I to IX under the trimester system of Samacheer Kalvi. During January 2017, the exercise will be carried out for the third time in the academic year, Chief Educational Officer P. Ayyannan said.

School heads had already taken possession of the books from the storage points, and had ensured distribution on Monday.