Book traces journey of Agaram Foundation

Aramm Seyya Virumbuvom, a book tracing the journey of actor Suriya’s Agaram Foundation, which has been involved in helping underprivileged students access quality education, was released on Saturday.

The book release was organised as a part of ‘Ponn Maalai Pozhudu,’ a series of interactive programmes that the Anna Centenary Library has been hosting.

Releasing the book, T. Udhayachandran, Additional Secretary, School Education Department, said he had been following the foundation’s journey and that the model in place by which students were chosen could be followed by other organisations for the benefit of students.

“The book is dedicated to the work our volunteers do,” said Mr. Suriya. “I was advised to take the initiative as a responsibility as well as a commitment and not charity. There are so many students who want to study further and achieve excellence but do not have the resources to do so,” he said.