The 10-day book fair, jointly organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India and Young Minds, commenced at AVM Kamalavel Marriage Hall here on Friday.

ASP, Thoothukudi, Selva Nagarathinam, who formally inaugurated the event, appealed to the younger generation to inculcate reading habit to take their career to the next level. “The younger generation should read books on science, society and politics to enrich their knowledge that is very much required in the present scenario to become a good citizen besides moulding a successful career,” he said.

The young IPS officer attributed his success in the civil service examination to his habit of reading that he had developed since childhood.

Secretary, Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India, K.S. Pugalenthi expressed hope that the maiden book fair at Thoothukudi, which had attracted huge crowd on the first day of the event, would script a success story at the end of the tenth day.

Over 5 lakh books have been exhibited in the 90 stalls. Competitions will be organised for school and college students while experts drawn from various fields will enlighten the visitors with their lectures.

Visitors can buy all books published by The Hindu , the press sponsor of the event.