A two-day book exhibition held at the Sri Ganesh College of Arts and Science at Ammapet near here recently evoked overwhelming response from the student community.

A large number of titles brought out by leading publishing houses of the State were displayed at the exhibition.

Students evinced interest in collecting the books on information technology, Space, general knowledge and scientific developments.

The students of the sister institutions too visited the exhibition.

M. Thangavel, correspondent, presided and Senthilkumar, treasurer of the college, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence Madhankumar, principal.