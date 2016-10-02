A phone call threatening of a bomb explosion at the Head Post Office (HPO) here created panic for a while on Saturday. Police said an official of the HPO on Thoothukudi– Tiruchendur Road received the call on the landline around 12.30 p.m. and the caller warned the official that a bomb planted at the HPO would go off before Saturday night.

On getting information, the police, led by ASP Selva Nagarathinam, rushed to the post office along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel and conducted thorough check on the premises. However, they could not find any bomb or explosive substance there.