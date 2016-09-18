MDMK general secretary Vaiko and Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman taking an oath to uphold the rights of the State on Cauvery issue, on Saturday.— Photo: R.M. Rajarathinam

The body of P. Vignesh, the Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre who committed self-immolation at a rally on the Cauvery issue in Chennai on Thursday, was cremated amid tight security at Mannargudi on Saturday.

Representatives of various farmers’ associations, leaders of political parties and residents paid their last respects to Vignesh.

The youth died at the Kilpauk Government Hospital on Friday. The body was brought to his residence on the West Car Street in the early hours on Saturday.

Vaiko, general secretary, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; Seeman, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader; C. Mahendran, senior leader of the Communist Party of India; and P.R. Pandian, president of All Farmers’ Coordination Committee, were among those who paid their respects. They took an oath to fight for Vignesh’s aspiration to uphold the rights of the State. Later, the body was taken out in a procession to the cremation ground at Moovanallur amid tight security.

Shops in the town remained closed when the body was taken out in procession.

Mr.Vaiko said Vignesh’s death was a warning to the Centre against the injustice meted out to Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. The Centre should immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority. Chief Minister Jayalalithaa should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and lead a delegation of party representatives to meet the Prime Minister to press for the demand, he said.