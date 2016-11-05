Officials of the revenue and police departments on Friday exhumed the body of a newborn girl born to a minor, who was mentally ill. The body was exhumed to lift a sample for a DNA test to find out who had sexually exploited the girl.

According to a revenue official, the mother of the 16-year-old girl had admitted her to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital on October 26. The girl delivered a baby on October 28. However, the baby died the next day. “The girl’s mother buried the baby on the Palar riverbed near Ambur. As the girl was a minor and mentally retarded, the hospital informed the police about the pregnancy,” the official said.

Following this, the newborn’s body was exhumed in the presence of Ambur tahsildar. The official said DNA test would be done to find out who had sexually exploited the girl.