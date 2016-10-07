A burnt body of a male was found in an irrigation tank near the New Bus Stand here on Thursday afternoon.

Post-mortem report revealed that it was a murder, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan, who inspected the scene of crime, said. He said that the neck was strangulated. The identity of the deceased, aged around 35 years, was yet to be established.

Mr. Rajarajan said that the motive and the perpetrators were under investigation. The body was found in Puthiathikulam tank. It was first noticed at 1.30 p.m. Rajapalayam South police are investigating.