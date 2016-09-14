The body of a 21-year-old youth, who was abducted by an unidentified gang, was found along the roadside here on Monday.

The police said that S. Sakthivel alias Jilla Sakthi of Arunachalam Street was working in a silver anklet unit. On Sunday, while he was travelling on a two-wheeler with his friend Kamal to Sandaipet, a three-member gang that came in a car intercepted their vehicle and abducted him at knife point.

The Annathanapatti police were informed who alerted the city police. Search efforts failed to locate the gang and Sakthivel. Inquiries revealed that robbery and assault cases were pending against Sakthivel and the police suspected that the abduction could be due to enmity.

On Monday evening, the body of Sakthivel was found on a vacant house site plot in Naripallam on the Madurai – Bengaluru National Highway near Omalur.

Villagers informed the Omalur police. Superintendent of Police P. Rajan and senior police officials from the city police inspected the spot and held inquiries. The body was sent to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

The car that was used for abduction was also found near Poosaripatti, about 4 km from the crime spot. The car was also seized.

The police registered a case. Post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday. Relatives blocked the road outside the hospital demanding the arrest of the accused.

Later, the police pacified them after which they received the body and left.