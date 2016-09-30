Body of missing woman recovered

Body of R. Rukmani (55) of Kattalaipatti in Sivakasi was found floating in the sea near the Watch Tower in Kanniyakumari on Thursday morning.

Ms. Rukmani, who had come to Kanniyakumari on Tuesday in a car went missing from Wednesday morning.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by her driver Kalidoss, the Coastal Security Group of the State police launched a search and found the body floating near the Watch Tower.

The body was identified by the relatives of the deceased. The body was sent for post mortem to the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital. Kanniyakumari police have registered a case and are investigating.