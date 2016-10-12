The body was exhumed from the Palar riverbed at Sathuvachari in Vellore.— PHOTO: VM. MANINATHAN

Police on Tuesday exhumed the body of a 20-year-old man who was murdered by five persons, from the Palar riverbed near Sathuvachari.

On Monday, the five persons surrendered before the village administrative officer and confessed to murdering Sathish Kumar, a resident of Thottapalayam.

Sathish Kumar, an auto driver, was killed and buried by Veetchu alias Dinesh Kumar (32), Jayavardhan (31), Prabhu (22), Sathish (23) and Ganesan (23) of Sathuvachari on October 3.

Initially, the police registered a man-missing case. Following the surrender of the five persons, the police altered it to abduction and murder case.

According to police, Sathish Kumar had a quarrel with Dinesh Kumar recently.

Following this, Dinesh Kumar, along with four of his associates, hacked him to death.