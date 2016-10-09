Coastal Security Group (CSG) personnel, on Saturday, recovered the bodies of R. Sakkathu (44) and R. Balu (45) who drowned while fishing in mid-sea on Thursday night.

Four fishermen — all hailing from Nambuthalai village in Ramanathapuram district — ventured into the sea from Embavayal near Jagadapattinam on Thursday afternoon.

Due to strong winds, the boat was damaged and all the four fell into the waters.

While two fishermen — K. Arumugam (32) and T.Villayudam (55) — were rescued by the fishermen from a neighbouring boat, R. Sakkathu (44) and R. Balu (45) were reported missing.

The CSG personnel carried out a search on Friday. However, they could not trace the fishermen.

The search continued on Saturday and the bodies were recovered.