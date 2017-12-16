Board to issue guidelines for conducting jallikattu

more-in

With the season for jallikattu about to start, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) will be issuing a set of guidelines to the authorities and district administration officials in Tamil Nadu to be followed during the conduct of the ball taming sport in the State.

Addressing reporters here, AWBI chairman S.P. Gupta said, “The conduct of jallikattu has to be within the guidelines to be issued by the Board, he said.

Replying to a query, the chairman said there had been a substantial decrease in the slaughtering of animals across the country in the recent past. As for the Animal Birth Control programme of the Union Health Ministry, the chairman said the board had sought for funds to the tune of ₹1,000 crore for the programme across the country.

When asked about the instances of death of elephants on railway tracks, Mr. Gupta said he would hold meetings with the Railway Ministry if there was a need.