A blood donation and blood sugar check-up camp was conducted on the premises of Samsung Electronics Private Limited at Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district to mark the World Diabetes Day.

While a blood sugar random check-up was conducted for 272 employees by a team of doctors from a private hospital, 72 employees donated blood. The blood was handed over to the Government District Headquarters hospital, Kancheepuram, according to an official press release.

An awareness programme on how to prevent dengue was also conducted on the occasion, the release added.