NLC India on Friday clarified that blasting in all mines in the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) was being carried out in a safe manner to ensure that roads and houses in the surrounding villages were not affected.

In a release, NLC India said the PSU was using the latest technology of Site Mixed Explosive (SME) which has minimum strength of explosion. Controlled blasting techniques were used to mitigate the blast-induced vibrations and noise.

While carrying out blasting in the vicinity of the village, the latest electronic detonator at a cost of Rs. 1,000 per piece had been used in each blast hole. Each hole was blasted with precision timing, which mitigates the vibration and noise.

A senior official said extreme caution was taken to ensure that the vibration was well within the prescribed limit and buildings located in the vicinity were not affected.

Each blast vibration was measured in the nearby buildings using seismograph.

“While 10 mm/sec is the vibration threshold limits prescribed by the Director-General of Mines Safety (DGMS), the statutory mining authority, the vibration recordings in the nearby villages are much below the prescribed limits,” the official said.

NLC India has taken care to ensure safety of people living near the mines in the last six decades.

The blasting is carried out at a shallow depth of up to 50 metres from the ground-level while the village-level borewells are drilled to a depth of 200 metres.

The failure of village borewells may be because of various factors, including ageing, corrosion, and fine sand entry from aquifer due to over pumping.

It may be recalled that a section of trade unions along with representatives of political parties took out a rally last week alleging that the PSU was using high intensity explosives for blasting in mines resulting in damages to borewells.

The PSU says it is using the latest

site-mixed explosive and adopting controlled blasting