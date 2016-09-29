Ninety six Bharatiya Janata Party volunteers, including 11 women, were taken into custody as they attempted to block traffic near Tirunelveli Junction on Wednesday, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the murder of Hindu Munnani activist Sasikumar in Coimbatore.

The volunteers, led by district president Dayasankar, had assembled in front of the Junction, even as the police denied permission for a demonstration.

They went ahead with their protest and attempted to block traffic.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, 64 volunteers, including a woman, were detained as they attempted to stage a demonstration on Balavinayagar Temple Street, seeking the arrest of accused in the Sasikumar murder case and protection for leaders of all Hindu outfits.

The protest, for which permission was denied citing the model code of conduct in force, was led by Balaji, president of the district unit.

Nagercoil

As many as 78 cadres, including nine women of the Bharatiya Janata Party, were arrested in Nagercoil on Wednesday when they staged a protest against the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary Sasikumar in Coimbatore last week.

The party had not obtained permission for the demonstration as part of its State-wide protest announced by the party high command in Chennai last week.

The demonstration was presided over by its district president Muthukrishnan. State vice-president M.R. Gandhi, district vice-president Muthuraman, Nagercoil Town president Rajan and others participated.

The arrested persons were kept in a marriage hall and released in the evening, police sources said.