The State BJP unit will take all efforts to ensure that Tamil Nadu gets its due share of Cauvery water and protect the rights of the farmers, according to its president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Interacting with journalists here on Monday, she said the Cauvery technical committee headed by Central Water Commission Chairman G.S. Jha, during its visit, has assessed the extent to which farmers were affected not only in the Cauvery basin in recent times but also across the State in the past five years. She hoped that farmers would get justice based on the Jha panel’s report submitted to the Supreme Court.

Ms. Soundararajan was here to attend the concluding day of the party’s state executive committee meeting. She slammed the DMK, Congress and Left parties for participating in the rail roko agitation across the State on Monday to demand constitution of the Cauvery Management Board at the earliest.

“These parties took part in the agitation for political gains. I wonder why the DMK and Congress, which were part of the UPA government, and Left parties, which gave outside support to the UPA government, did not do anything on the Cauvery issue?”, she quipped. According to her, the party’s state executive committee discussed the steps to be taken by the party to ensure that the welfare schemes, which the Union Government had rolled out for different segments of the society, reached the beneficiaries.

Civic body polls

“We also discussed the strategies for the coming local body polls. The party is ready for the civic body polls at any time,” she said.