BJP rule will end soon: TNCC chief

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Saturday greeted DMK leaders Kanimozhi and A. Raja for their acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

In a statement, he said the verdict had defeated the attempts to create a tainted image to the DMK-Congress alliance.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said that after Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress President, a slew of positive news had been coming in for the party.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling any election promise and for playing caste politics.

Dec 24, 2017

