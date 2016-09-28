The cases of attack on Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu Munnani activists should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency for an “impartial probe,” said H. Raja, national secretary of BJP, on Tuesday.

Talking to press persons here, Mr. Raja accused the Tamil Nadu police of failure to nab the accused in the recent attacks and alleged that there was a sharp increase in such incidents due to the “inaction of the police.” The BJP leader, who inspected the Dindigul district party office on which a petrol bomb was hurled, accused the State police of being “soft” on Muslims. He alleged that the police had arrested many innocent people, some of whom were waiting for buses, in connection with the Coimbatore violence.