Antony Kishore, Secretary to Dindigul Diocese Bishop Thomas Paulsamy, was arrested here on Saturday on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl, while he was serving as assistant parish priest at N. Panjampatti village.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents with the all women police station, the police arrested him and produced him before the Judicial Magistrate Court I, which remanded him in 15 days judicial custody. A case was registered against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police said that the accused had sexually abused the minor girl while he was serving as assistant parish priest for Sacred Hearts Parish at N. Panjampatti a few months ago.

After vociferous protests from villagers, the Dindigul Diocese shifted him to Bishop office from N. Panjampatti village. But the parents had been insisting on the authorities to initiate action against the assistant priest.

Meanwhile, the girl’s uncle Prabhu barged in to the parish with a sickle this morning and damaged Bali Peetam and other furniture.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the village head, the Chinnalapatti police have registered a case and arrested Prabhu on the charges of damaging parish property.

While serving as the assistant priest for Sacred Hearts Parish, Antony Kishore had preyed upon the girl