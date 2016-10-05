The house at Chennimalai town in Erode district where freedom fighter Tirupur Kumaran lived is expected to be converted into a memorial.-PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

Freedom fighter Tirupur Kumaran’s birth anniversary celebration on Tuesday was marked by garlanding the leader’s statue located near Chennimalai Bus Stand by dignitaries.

Kangeyam MLA Thaniyarasu and other leaders garlanded the statue, and some among them also paid respects at the house where the freedom fighter lived.

Known during and after his time as ‘Kodi Kaththa Kumaran’, Tirupur Kumaran, the founder of Desa Bandhu Youth Association, was born on October 4, 1904, and died at a young age on November 1, 1932. India Post issued a commemorative stamp on his 100th birth anniversary.

Earlier this year, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Mahesh Sharma promised Central funding for a memorial at the birthplace of the freedom fighter in Chennimalai. His descendant Annadurai came forward to handover the property to the Government.