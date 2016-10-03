RAIN OR SHINE: Not withstanding meagre rise in the inflow of water at Karaivetti water body in Ariyalur district, a large number of birds have made it their home— PHOTO: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Cultivation of paddy in the region is sustaining the large number of birds

Although the realisation of water at the sprawling bird sanctuary at Karaivetti near here has been quite meagre, there has been an appreciable arrival of winged visitors. Coinciding with the onset of north-east monsoon, October usually attracts a large number of birds.

This year, the cultivation of paddy crop in the adjoining Thanjavur district, seems to ensuring a steady food supply for the birds.

“The birds leave the sanctuary at about 6.30 a.m. daily and flock Thiruvaiyaru, Pattukottai, and Papanasam where the paddy fields provide adequate prey to them.

“They return to their nests at about 5.30 p.m. daily,” say the Forest officials.

Early arrival

Although migratory birds were expected to arrive by late October or mid-November, the birds which are available now are Painted Stork, White Ibis and Neer Kakkai.

The tank, spread over 454.11 hectares, has been home to species including Little Grebe, Little Cormorant, Darter, Grey Pelican, Little Egret, Large Egret, Pond Heron, Grey Heron, Open Bill Stork, and Woop Sandpiper.

The Forest Department has improved the infrastructure to support a steady stream of tourists. An interpretation centre, set up under the Tourism Development programme, has been built along with a fountain and children’s park at an estimate of Rs. 18 lakh.

Construction of a couple of watch towers and a telescope tower at a height of 50 feet to help bird watchers get a glimpse of all birds are the other major works completed at the sanctuary.