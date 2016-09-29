Technically, the nesting season begins at Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary from November, but the winged visitors seem to have arrived early this time.

However, the Forest Department which maintains the sanctuary has stuck to its guns of opening in November and has retained the message on the notice board at the entrance that the ‘season had ended.’

Bird watchers who had eagerly arrived to catch a glimpse of the birds were denied entry into the sanctuary.

A sizeable number of open-billed storks and other birds were seen nesting and fishing in the lake.

A family from a nearby town, who rode all the way to watch the birds, had to return disappointed.

“When we heard that the birds have started arriving, we thought it would be the best time to visit as the sanctuary might be flooded with people during the December holidays,” one of them said.

The forest department is making arrangements to declare open the sanctuary for bird enthusiasts from the first week of October.