Bird hits Malaysia-bound flight

In yet another incident of birds disrupting flights, nearly 160 passengers were affected as an Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur was grounded when a bird hit the aircraft on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., soon after the passengers boarded, as the aircraft was preparing to ascend, a bird hit and subsequently got pulled into the engine, officials said.

“A few turbine blades were damaged and had to be replaced, until which time the aircraft cannot fly again. The blades will arrive tonight and the aircraft will leave for Kuala Lumpur immediately. The passengers have been given accommodation at a hotel till such time,” he added.

The airport has been steadily witnessing a spike in bird hits, with this year already recording 42 such incidents till October.

“Most of the problems are caused by the dumping of garbage in the Adyar by the neighbouring municipalities. Apart from that, the fish stalls too attract birds,” an official said.

Sources said there was accumulation of garbage within the airport premises too, which exacerbates the problem. AAI has held talks with K. Venkatraman, former director of Zoological Survey of India, who will undertake a study.