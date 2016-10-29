The Animal Husbandry Department has kept ready medicines for distribution to poultries and hatcheries in the wake of culling of thousands of ducks in Alappuzha district in neighbouring Kerala.

Last year when there were reports of bird flu outbreak in Kerala and Karnataka, checkposts were put up at the inter-state border at Burgur and Hasanur for preventing movement of poultry consignments.

This time, the formal alert has not come from the Central Government so far, official sources said.

Fatal

Avian flu, according to veterinarians, is fatal for domesticated birds and spreads rapidly in poultries since the infected ones shed flu virus in their saliva, nasal secretions and feaces.

The Animal Husbandry Department, in such situations, would constantly monitor poultries as a precaution, sources said.