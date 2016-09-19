A 35-year-old motorcycle rider died on the spot on Saturday when an ambulance that was en route to a patient collided with the two-wheeler. The bike rider, Raghunath, who worked with a private firm and was wearing a helmet, was on his way home when the accident took place. According to the police, the ambulance driver, Ravi Kumar, had received a call to pick up a patient from Hebbal. According to an eyewitness, the ambulance was speeding with its siren on on a one-way road near Kuvempu Circle underpass at MES Gate on the Outer Ring Road when the collision took place. On impact, Raghunath was flung off the bike onto the road.

Ravi Kumar, who was also injured, was taken to NIMHANS. The police registered a case under death due to negligence against Ravi Kumar.