Unidentified burglars attempted to steal panchaloha idols of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at Sindhupoondurai near Tirunelveli Junction in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the burglars entered the temple around 1.30 a.m. after breaking the lock of the main door of the shrine to steal the priceless panchaloha idols. As the anti-burglary alarm got activated, the burglars ran away after aborting their attempt to steal the idols.

On hearing the alarm, the neighbours alerted the police. The police rushed to the temple immediately and confirmed that no idol was stolen by the burglars.

The temple has 14 panchaloha idols and priceless ornaments, the police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the temple priest, Muralidharan, Tirunelveli Junction police have registered a case, and are investigating.