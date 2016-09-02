The police have arrested four persons who attempted to steal the kalasam from the Vembadi Karuppanasamy temple tower in Mohanur.
The arrested were: Arul alias Selvaraj (24) of Karur, Sakthivel (43) of Palayapalayam in Namakkal, Muthusamy (53) of Lakshmi Nagar in Coimbatore and Mohammed Atheesh (43).
On Tuesday night they climbed atop the temple tower.
On hearing the noise, villagers residing nearby rushed to the temple and caught them.
