Bid to rob ATM fails

The ATM damaged by burglars on Ramakrishna Road in Salem on Wednesday.Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

An attempt made by miscreants to rob an ATM on Ramakrishna Road in the city on Wednesday failed, as they were unable to break open the cash chest.

The incident came to light at 5 a.m. when a TNSTC driver entered the ATM and found the machine broken. He informed the bank officials who alerted the city police.

The ATM belongs to SBI’s Seerangapalayam branch and is located on premises of SBI’s zonal office. There are three ATMs and two cash deposit machines in the centre.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the burglars had made an attempt to cut open the cash chest using hacksaw blade.

Ramasamy (60) of Udayapatti, the guard who was on duty, was reportedly asleep while the incident occurred.

The police suspect that more than two persons could have entered the centre and attempted to steal the money. Since they could not open the cash chest, they sprinkled chilly powder near the machine and fled. One of the surveillance cameras has been found damaged.

The police are verifying the footage of another camera installed in the centre. Hasthampatti police registered a case and inquiry is on with Ramasamy.