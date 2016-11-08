Demanding that the Tasmac outlet in New Road be closed, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) attempted to picket the shop here on Monday.

PMK State deputy general secretary P. Arul led the agitation.

The activists gathered near the shop and attempted to lock it.

The police, however, prevented them.

Later, they staged a demonstration.

they said that those from 10 villages have to use the bus stop near the outlet to board buses.

As there were four outlets in the junction, many workers spend whatever they earned each day there and return home empty handed. Those in an inebriated condition create hardship for children, and road users.

The PMK activists said that all the four outlets in the area should be closed within 15 days failing which they would organise another protest.