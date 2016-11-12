The North Division of the Forest Department in The Nilgiris attempted to chase the Gaur (also known as Indian Bison) that has been entering the town for the last two days into the forest on Friday. However, their efforts failed as the animal managed to give them a slip once again.

On Friday, the field staff found it near the Bethleham and Nazareth Girls School compound and tried to chase it into the forest near Theetukal with firecrackers.

However, the Gaur ran to the opposite direction intended and made its way near to the Ooty Boat House. As more than two hours had elapsed since the operation began, forest staff were forced to drive the animal away into a thicket bordering the boat house to stop it temporarily from wandering back into the town. They will continue the operation tomorrow.