: A bid to auction the post of panchayat president was scuttled here at a panchayat in Paapireddypatty after an anonymous tip-off to the administration.

The Panchayat of Themmanahalli with a voter population of 3,000 near Thenakaraikottaai here has been reserved for ST for the local body polls. In its wake, five candidates had proposed to file their nominations.

According to sources, the villages elders of the Ambedkar Colony had convened a meeting to weed out a contest by ‘auctioning the seat’ to the highest bidder. However, the administration was tipped off on its toll free number 1077.

Following this, the BDO of Harur along with the police were alerted. However, the proposed bid was cancelled after the locals caught wind of the arrival of the local officials. According to police sources, the locals had denied any such move.