Bharathiyar University has relocated its PG Extension Centre from the city to the outskirts on the premises of Maharaja Arts and Science College along Perundurai road, and plans to shift to the campus of Chikkaiah Naicker College permanently at the earliest.

Since its start in 2012, the extension centre was functioning on the premises of CSI educational institutions along Brough Road. The centre has about 200 students enrolled in its five programs: M.Sc. Mathematics, MBA, MCA, M.A. English and M.A. Tamil, and has a faculty strength of 18 including eight permanent staff.

The shifting was inevitable due to space constraints at the building in the CSI campus. The building provided in the current location is quite sufficient to accommodate students and teachers, and administrative staff, Vice-Chancellor Ganapathy said, adding that the long-term plan was to have the campus on the premises of Chikkiah Naicker College, he said.

The university used to pay a hefty rent of Rs. 80,000 per month to the CSI management for running the PG Centre. The university has signed a MoU with the management of Maharaja Arts and Science College for running the centre for now.

According to academic circles here, the normal practice of the State government has been to upgrade PG Extension Centres into universities. For instance, Bharathiar and Bharathidasan iniversities were once PG Centres of Madras university for a duration before their transformation into universities in 1982.

Bharathiyar university has already been given the nod for having its PG Extension Centre on the premises of Chikkiah Naicker College spread over an expanse of 52 acres.

A formal clearance from the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education is awaited by the university for moving into CNC campus permanently, sources said, adding that the university would have to make only a one-time investment of refurbishing the already existing hostel buildings that have been unused for years for the purpose.

Location of the PG Centre within the city will be best suited for students belonging to various parts of the district since they need not have to change buses. At present, students belonging to Anthiyur and beyond struggle to reach the shifted location.

Also, there will be no dearth of students. Since the CNC does not have any of the PG programs offered by the university at its PG Extension Centre, it will have substantial student catchment within the college itself, a senior faculty member of CNC Kamalakannan pointed out.