The Bengali population here celebrated Durga puja festival in traditional fervour.

The Bengali Cultural Association here has brought clay and artisans from West Bengal to make the giant-sized idols of Durga, Shiva, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Karthikeya besides roping in the services of Kolkata-based priests to perform the rituals.“We have used the clay obtained from the River Ganges basin to make the idols here itself. Priests were also brought from Kolkata as we wanted to follow the exact rituals”, Subrato Kumar Deb, president of Bengali Cultural Association, told The Hindu .

According to the Association secretary Anirban Saha, the celebrations held in typical Bengali style will also help remind the new generation to understand the culture and traditions since many of the hundreds of Bengali families settled here for past many decades rarely been able to join festivities in Bengal.

Apart from pujas, a free feast was planned for poor people on Monday. Celebrations will come to a close on Tuesday with immersion of the idols in River Bhavani.