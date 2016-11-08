P. Ayyalusamy, president, Thoothukudi District Congress Lawyers Wing, who turned up to the Collectorate here on Monday with a bowl, begged for money from the people around seeking assistance to relay road leading to Kadambur railway station. He said the service road, which is just up to a distance of 1.5 kilometre to the Kadambur railway station, was kept awfully bad.

The road was full of potholes and passengers could hardly use it.

Despite staging a series of attention-seeking agitations and submitting petitions to the authorities concerned over the last three years for a remedy, no action had been taken as of yet. Hence, such a protest was staged, he said.