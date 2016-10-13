COMFORTABLY PERCHED:The bear staying put atop a tree at Manimutharu in Tirunelveli dstrict on Wednesday.— Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

The animal remained atop a tree throughout the day

A bear that was sighted near Manimuthar dam around 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday triggered panic among the people in the locality.

The bear climbed up a tree and remained atop it throughout the day, sources from Forest Department said.

The efforts made by the forest personnel to force it to climb down the tree using fire and water did not yield results, as there was a huge crowd of tourists in the area.

Anti-Poaching Watchers spotted the bear early in the morning, and the bear stayed atop the tree till the night.

In the recent times, bears straying into human habitations and farms had become a frequent occurrence. The bear should have strayed from the forest area coming under Ambasamudram Range, sources said.

A team of 25 forest personnel had been constantly monitoring the situation and trying to bring down the bear from the tree. Curious onlookers had gone close to the spot, where the wild animal stayed put.

The forest officials warned the people to be cautious and clear the spot through public address system.

A wild animal could not be tranquillized under such circumstances, sources said.