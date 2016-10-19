The district-level beach games were organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu here on Tuesday. The competition was declared open by District Sports Officer L. Theerthose at Pearl City beach, Thoothukudi.

The participants competed in games such as kabbadi, volleyball and football at the beach here.

Twenty two teams in the boys category and four teams in the girls category participated in kabbadi. As for volleyball, 27 boys teams and eight teams of girls competed. In football, 29 teams of boys and five teams of girls participated, Mr. Theerthose said. The winners at this level would compete in the State-level beach games, he added.

At the valedictory function, Chief Educational Officer M. Ramakrishnan gave away cash prizes and certificates to the winners.