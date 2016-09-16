The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card users need to be wary of strangers, who defraud them. The online fraudsters, mostly from north India were indulging in deceiving savings bank account holders.

Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis in a statement on Wednesday said Perumal, a resident of Tiruchendur fell victim to a trick by a fraudster, who rang up Perumal saying that his ATM card was locked and non-functional.

Subsequently, she asked him for his ATM card number to unlock it.

SMS for withdrawal

Soon after, Perumal disclosed his ATM card number, he received an SMS from the bank thanking him for withdrawing Rs. 45,000.

Shocked at this, Perumal approached the bank, which claimed that the amount was withdrawn using the ATM card number.

This issue was taken to the attention of the SP and the victim sought police action to get back his money withdrawn from his account.

Investigations revealed that Perumal’s ATM card number was misused by a North India-based gang involved in online fraud. District Crime Branch police were instructed to bust the crime and nab the offender after filing a case.

Hence, people should be more cautious and were advised not to disclose their ATM card numbers, date of birth and passport details to anybody to avoid being hoodwinked, the statement said.