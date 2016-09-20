In the wake of rising incidents of cyber crime, the Puducherry police have issued an advisory to the public warning them against falling prey to ATM fraudsters.

A press release from B. Arumugam, SP (CID), said that even people from educated backgrounds were becoming victims of ATM fraud.

The police urged the public to be vigilant of cyber criminals and to not share passwords/PIN or CVV number of bank debit cards to strangers however innocuous or helpful they come across as. The public also needs to know that no bank official would ask for password or such confidential details over telephone, the release added.

Always confirm with the bank if anybody seeks account details over the phone before parting with even the basic information. Under no circumstances should the credit/debit card be allowed to be used by another person as there was a possibility of vital data being skimmed and misused later to defraud users of the facility.