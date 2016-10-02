A drill on disaster management techniques was conducted in River Cauvery in S. Iraiyamangalam village near Tiruchengode on Friday.

The event was organised by the Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation Department and Fire and Rescue Services Department.

The personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services demonstrated various techniques of rescue measures to be used to save those caught in floods, using life belts, rubber boats and ropes and also first aid techniques.

M. Asia Mariam, District Collector, who was present on the occasion, said that the official machinery and people should be fully prepared as north-east monsoon is expected to set in soon.

People residing in the low-level areas and near the water bodies should be very careful when it rains heavily. In case of floods, people should instantly move to safer places.

They should also extend full cooperation to the officials involved in evacuating affected people to safer places.

People returning to their homes after return of normalcy should ensure that the building was safe and strong enough to continue to reside.

During the occasions of cyclone and floods, people should carefully watch the bulletins presented through the radio and television channels, Ms. Asia Mariam said.

People during the time of disasters could contact the toll free number 1077 of the control room functioning in the Collectorate round the clock to forward information on cyclone and flood damages.

They can also contact police no. 100, fire service no. 101 and the ambulance no. 108 for any help, the Collector added.