A winner of the competitions organised by the Central Excise and Service Tax Department in connection with vigilance awareness week receiving prize in Salem.

Competitions for school students marked the observance of vigilance awareness week organised by the Salem I Division of Central Excise and Service Tax here on Friday. The students of classes IX to XII of Sri Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School functioning at the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Salem Steel Plant participated in the essay writing and oratorical competitions.

G. Satish, Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax, was the chief guest at the valediction held on the school premises. He called upon the students to be courageous and vigilant against the anti-social elements.

Mr. Satish said that a person who gave bribe was equally responsible as that of the person who received it. One should always insist for receipt on every purchase made and fines paid.

Kannapan, principal of the school, said that such programmes would sensitise young minds against the evils of corruption.

Uday Kumar, Deputy General Manager (F and A), and Sivakumar, Assistant General Manager of Salem Steel Plant, were present.