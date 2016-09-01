The Uthangarai Village Panchayat Block Development Officer was suspended for embezzlement of funds from three panchayats here on Wednesday.

The suspension of Danasekaran comes on the day of his voluntary retirement on Wednesday.

According to sources, Danasekaran took charge only early this month, on promotion from the Deputy BDO.

Danasekaran had allegedly used the cheque powers handed over to him for three panchayats of Athipaadi, Karumaandapadi, and Naikannur.

Following allegations of embezzlement of funds, the cheque passage powers was given to the BDO, said a source.

The BDO had applied for VRS and his service was supposed to end on Wednesday. However, Collector C. Kathiravan passed the suspension orders ahead of his retirement.

Incidentally, Uthangarai has been beleaguered with mishandling of funds, with the earlier BDO Tamilarasan also suspended for the same reason.