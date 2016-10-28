BDA commissioner admits to not having enough land

The Bangalore Development Authority on Wednesday conceded that it had no land left in Arkavathy Layout to carve out sites for all the 3,728 allottees.

BDA Commissioner Rajkumar Khatri met hundreds of alottees who had gathered at the authority’s office in Bengaluru to protest the long wait for alternate sites. “I concede that we cannot solve the whole problem and allot sites to all the allottees. We don’t have so much land in the layout,” he told them, adding that the authority would make maximum utilisation of the available land to allot sites to as many people as possible.

“For the remaining, we will write to the government seeking directions, which may include accommodating them in Kempegowda Layout,” he said.

To acquire more land, BDA has identified 43 acres in six villages at Arkavathy Layout and served notices to land-owners. “We have received a response from the owners of 15 acres. We will take steps to immediately acquire this land and begin carving out sites in another three weeks,” Mr. Khatri said.

Bhaskar Reddy, one of the people leading the protest, said that the allottees had lost their sites because of the denotification in July 2014.

The protest saw tense moments as the allottees had a verbal duel with the police when they tried to barge into the BDA board room after realising that the commissioner was not in the office.