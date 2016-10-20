Members of the BBMP Contract Pourakarmika Association will stage a protest outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office on Wednesday demanding the civic agency release their revised minimum wages that are supposed to be paid from August.

The protesters will also show support for the demand for facilities such as toilets, drinking water, cleaning equipment and weekly holidays.

In a statement, the association has said, “The government, as a result of our protests, increased the minimum wages to Rs. 14,040 with effect from August 2016. It has been two months since this was notified but we are still getting the old wages. Other cities such as Dharwad have started paying the revised wages but the capital city is not.” Another order by the State government asking for the provision of toilets, drinking water, changing rooms and other amenities to the workers has also not been implemented, the statement adds.

“Most Pourakarmikas are women and they work from 6.30 a.m. to 2.30 a.m. everyday to keep the city clean. Our fight was for dignity of labour and this has not happened,” the statement reads.

Other demands

The protesters will also demand the declaration of a weekly off, holidays on national or festival holidays and direct payment through bank transfer mode for contract workers.