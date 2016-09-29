The aim is to collect advertising tax arrears and remove illegal hoardings

Wondered why the skyline looks cleaner of late? Citing huge arrears pending for more than two years from outdoor advertisers, the civic body is tearing down all commercial hoardings in the city even if they are licenced.

The BBMP is issuing notices to those managing 5,427 hoardings in eight zones, demanding advertising tax arrears along with penalty, totalling Rs. 321 crore. Till date, BBMP has brought down nearly 1,200 hoardings.

The drive has not gone down well with the commercial hoardings lobby. Sources in BBMP said that just about 1,800 of the total 5,427 hoardings are legal. However, the civic agency has not collected advertisement tax even from the owners of hoardings whose licences were renewed in June 2014. So far, BBMP had collected a mere Rs. 99.16 lakh in arrears through the online payment gateway as against demand notices for Rs. 321 crore.

While an earlier survey had identified 6,119 hoardings, which included 1,800 legal ones, civic officials refused to explain how the number came down to 5,427.

Advertising fee

Of 5427 hoardings, around 1,800 are legal

As per earlier survey, total hoardings was 6,119

Total worth of demand notices issued: Rs. 321 core

Tax demand for illegal hoardings based on inspection, not Bescom connection

Illegal hoardings will not be legalised as soon as they pay up