Officials seized Rs. 2 lakh-worth tobacco products from a godown and a shop at Kovilpatti on Tuesday.

Official sources here said the officials conducted a surprise check in a few shops situated close to schools and seized the banned tobacco products being sold in these shops.

Based on the information provided by the shopkeepers, the officials raided the godown owned by a leading stockist and seized Rs. 1.75 lakh-worth banned tobacco products. They also seized Rs. 25,000-worth banned tobacco products from a shop in the market.

Further investigations are on.