Bannari Rural Foundation is midway through rectification of water bodies in Sathyamangalam, Thalavady and Bhavani Sagar blocks for harnessing water from the North-east monsoon.

The BRF, a non-government organisation run by Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd., Sathyamangalam, has so far rooted out prosopis juliflora and carried out excavation, plugging of leakages, desilting and bund strengthening in ponds, check dams and other water bodies in the three blocks at an expenditure of Rs. 1.5 crore.

So far, the Foundation has completed works in 20 water bodies using 23 earth movers, bulldozers and tipper lorries, with a water holding capacity that would benefit irrigation of 3,000 acres, according to a press release issued by the NGO. Faculty and students of Civil Engineering Department of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology are involved in the task with support from the district administration, state government machineries and farmer organisations.